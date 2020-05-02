Ruth O'Neill
Freehold Township - Ruth O'Neill, 83, of Freehold Township passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wedgwood Gardens. She lost her fight to COVID-19 ending more than 10 years of living with Alzheimer's.
Ruth was born and raised in Bayonne, NJ. She graduated from Holy Family Academy in 1954. In May of 1964 she married her husband John and they moved to Manalapan, NJ where they belonged to St Thomas More parish. They moved to Bridgewater in 1995 before finally settling down in Freehold in 2003 where they joined St. Robert Bellarmine parish.
Before leaving to start a family, she was an executive secretary at Esso in Linden, NJ. She earned her associates degree at Brookdale college in 1988 and then worked for Manalapan Township as executive secretary.
Ruth enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time at the Jersey shore with her best friend Mary. She loved sports, the Yankees were her favorite team. She loved to bowl and belonged to a league and Halloween was her favorite holiday.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 56 years, John and their children. James of Freehold,NJ; William and his wife Jan of Studio City, CA; and Kathleen Seaman, her husband John, and their children, Ruth's grandchildren, Olivia and Thomas of Spring, TX. She is also survived by her brother Edward Greenly and his wife Linda of Lacey, WA.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to a charity of your choice. For information, to leave condolence messages to the family, or to check for future arrangements and other important updates, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.