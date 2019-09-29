Services
Ruth Olup


1928 - 2019
Ruth Olup Obituary
Ruth Olup

Holmdel - Ruth Olup, 91, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. She was born in Ulm, Germany and grew up during World World II. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 and became a proud citizen in 1969. She worked at Charles of the Ritz, in Holmdel, for over 20 years. Ruth had a lifelong love of the arts and enjoyed going to the theater and attending concerts. Ruth also loved the ocean and spent many summers at the beautiful beaches of Sandy Hook.

One of the great joys of her life was the arrival of her granddaughter Chloe, whom she loved doting upon. Ruth had many challenges throughout her life, but she faced them with grit and grace, and an indomitable spirit.

Ruth is predeceased by her mother, Doris (Booss) Woloshin. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda, Susan and Joan, and granddaughter Chloe. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
