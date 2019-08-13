|
Ruth Perillo
Toms River - Ruth Perillo (Dodd), 93, of Toms River and formally of Lavallette for 40 years, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Paterson, NJ, she lived in Wyckoff, NJ and Lavallette before moving to Toms River 17 years ago. Ruth worked as the School Secretary at Lavallette Elementary for 17 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph, and her parents Harry and Helen Dodd, she is survived by her loving children John Perillo Sr. (Kathy) of Toms River, NJ, and Judi Riley (Frank) of Toms River, NJ, three grandchildren; Jami, John Jr., and Jade, nine great grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law Sally Coggin. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Highway 35 N, Lavallette, NJ. A Funeral Service will be offered on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019