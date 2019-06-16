Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
Whiting - Ruth H. Hanek, 90, of Whiting, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home.

Ruth was predeceased by her daughter, Joann Hanek in 1959 and her brother, Norman Gramlich. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alexander Hanek; three children, Janet Willard and Christine Hanek, both of Whiting and Robert Hanek and his wife, Michele Wall of Hollis, NH; one sister, Susan Malool; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, June 20th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
