Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twp, NJ
Ruth Rawding Wurzel Obituary
Ruth Rawding Wurzel

Berkeley Twp. - Ruth Rawding Wurzel, 86, of Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in East Orange, NJ, Ruth raised her two boys in Belford, NJ and later lived in Sea Bright, NJ, before moving to Berkeley Twp. with her husband, Leon, in 1989.

Ruth was an Actuarial for Prudential Insurance in Holmdel, NJ, retiring in 1988.

She was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. and a former parishioner of Holy Cross RC Church, Rumson, NJ.

Ruth was a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Rosary Altar Society and Bereavement Group, the Silver Ridge Park Women's Club, the Red Hats Society and the Fleet Reserve Association Ladies Auxiliary Unit 124.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Wurzel, in 2007 and two sisters Elizabeth Hopler of Newark, NJ and Regina Muench of Hackettstown, NJ

Ruth is survived by her two sons, Mark Rawding and his wife Beth of Ocean Twp., NJ, Andrew Rawding and his wife Lisa of Salisbury Mills, NY, two grandchildren Jacqueline Whitlock and her husband Trevor of Carmel, NY, Tyler Rawding of Ocean Twp., NJ and a great grandson Colin Whitlock.

The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 9:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or to the s Project.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019
