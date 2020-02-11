|
|
Ruth Roth
Bayville - Ruth Roth, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at the Tallwoods Care Center, Bayville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Roselle, she met her husband John and they resided there for over 30 years. In 1959, she and her husband moved to Tom's River. It was here that they raised their five children. In 1983 she relocated to Cedar Glen in Manchester Township where she resided for many years before moving to the Tallwoods Care Center in Bayville.
Ruth loved to crochet, paint and do crafts. One of her greatest passions however was attending church services at The Ocean County Baptist Church in Tom's River.
She was predeceased by her husband John A. Roth in 2004, brother Paul Speck, sisters Lillian Gundersen and Anna Molnar.
Surviving is her devoted family, her 5 children; Sons Mark Anthony Roth of Long Branch, Lee Francis Roth of Tom's River, daughters Pamela Zollner of Whiting, Barbara Moore of West Deptford and Mary Ricciuti of Bayville, sister Helen Farley of Forked River, thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for Ruth on Friday, February 14th from 10 am to 11 am with a service to follow at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester NJ 08759. The burial will immediately follow at the Brigadier William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Ocean County Baptist Church, 1380 Old Freehold Rd. Tom's River NJ 08753 attention Mission Fund
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020