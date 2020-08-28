Ruth S. Morison



Red Bank - Ruth S. Morison, 98, passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Glenn and Rhea (Snowden) Williams. Ruth met and married the love of her life, Gordon Morison, in 1942 while she was in the U.S Army Air Corps stationed in Reno, Nevada. Ruth lived for 70 years in Shrewsbury and Red Bank. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Red Bank, where she served in many roles and organizations. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Little Silver Women's Club and Girl Scouts where she was a neighborhood chairperson.



She is predeceased by her husband, Gordon Morison, and her two sisters, Betty Williams and June Korniski. Surviving is her daughter, Laurie, and her husband Ajit Nimalasuriya of New York City, her grandson, Stephen, and her two nephews, David and Mark.



All services are private and have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ.









