Ruth Sulc
- - On Friday, April 5, 2019, Ruth Sulc, beloved wife of 65 years of the late David M. Sulc, died peacefully. She was the loving mother of three daughters, Carol Williams (Doug), Holly Wingfield, and Laura Polacek (John). She was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing, Newark, NJ, in March of 1945, and served in the US Cadet Nurse Corps during WW II. She taught at Presbyterian School of Nursing and Bloomfield College, where she served as the first Director of the Nurses Learning Laboratory. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 9 June, at 2pm at Brick Presbyterian Church, 111 Drum Point Road
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019