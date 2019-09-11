|
|
Ruth Toth
Seaside Park - Ruth Toth, 90, of Seaside Park, NJ and Edison, NJ passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Born in Staten Island, NY, she was a longtime resident of Edison before moving to Seaside Park.
Ruth was a member of Faith Bible Church Orthodox Presbyterian, Brick, NJ.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Toth, and her children David Toth and Linda Witt.
The family will receive friends Friday 10:30am - 12:00pm funeral service at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ. Committal will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019