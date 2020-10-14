1/
Ruth Waldman
Ruth Waldman

Toms River - Ruth Waldman, 82, of Brooklyn, NY and Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on October 14, 2020. Ruth was born in Sanok, Poland in 1937. She is a Holocaust survivor. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in Rockaway, Queens, NY.

Predeceased by her parents, Shlomo and Chaisa Lancman; Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Irving; sons, Allan (Randi) of Staten Island, NY, Steven of Marlboro, NJ and William of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Carol Myron of Brick, NJ; grandchildren, Daniel (Nicole), Jeremy, Matthew, Laura, Robert and Kayla; also by her side, her loving caregiver, Teri Gogebashvili.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mount Sinai Cemetery, Morganville, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Golden Retriever Rescue at www.sunshinegoldenrescue.com and the Jewish Federation of Ocean County at www.jewishoceancounty.org. Funeral services are under the direction of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
