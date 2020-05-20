Ruth Warwick
1929 - 2020
Ruth Warwick

Cliffwood Beach - Ruth Warwick, 91, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the NJ Veteran's Home in Edison. She was born Ruth Cooper on May 1, 1929 in Jersey City and grew up in the Fair Haven area of NJ. After marriage, Ruth and her husband, Thomas, settled in Cliffwood Beach to raise their family. Ruth was a lover of all animals and had a passion for animal rescue. She was a volunteer for over 20 years for Friends of Animals, an animal rights non-profit organization. Most of all, Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Esther (Johnson) Cooper, her beloved husband, Thomas Warwick, and her dear son, Thomas Warwick. Ruth is survived by her loving sons, James Stewart and his wife, Jean, of Cliffwood Beach, and Jeffrey Stewart and his wife Martina, of Morganville, her cherished grandchildren, Laurie Renzi and her husband Dean, Jennifer Pioggia and her husband Joe, James Stewart and Martina Stewart, her adored great grandchildren, Justin Renzi, Christian Renzi, Thomas Cooke and his wife Wendy, Melissa Cooke, and Abigal Cooke and her treasured great-great grandchildren, Niko, Cameron and Vivienne. Ruth will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Ruth's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information or to send condolences, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
