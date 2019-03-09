Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
RuthAnn McAllister Obituary
RuthAnn McAllister

Lanoka Harbor - (nee Sheppard), age 69, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Paterson before moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1983. Ruthann's greatest passion was taking care of her family.

Ruthann was predeceased by her parents Ruth and William and her sister Bonnie. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Ron, there children Heidi and her husband Markus Manley, Donald and his wife Chantele, and Heather and her husband DJ Macri, seven grandchildren; Brenden, Kelsey, Chase, Brianna, Keara, Payton and Dakota. She is also survived by her brothers; Donald, Bill, Wayne and Paul Sheppard.

A Viewing will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6pm until time of service at 8:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019
