Ryan Cranga Brown
Brick - Ryan A. Cranga Brown of Brick, passed away in his sleep Saturday, November 7th.
Ryan lived in Brick and attended Brick Schools, Ocean County Vo-Tech and Pennco Tech for auto mechanics.
He is survived by his parents Lorraine and Cliff Brown, brothers Thomas Brown (Cris), Brick, Matthew Brown (Kimberlee) Jacksonville, NC, and David Brown, Wilmington NC. Nieces Megan Brown and Molly Brown of Brick and Emilee Brown, NC. Also surviving are Aunt Nancy Fischkelta, Ocala, FL, Uncle Bill Austin, Aunt Kim Austin and his very special Aunt and "Buddy" Diane Austin whom he shared many hours and treasured moments with. Full obituary and arrangements on Weatherhead Young Funeral Home website, www.weatherheadyoung.com