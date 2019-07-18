|
Ryan Edward Manson
Brielle - Ryan Edward Manson, born January 18, 1988, passed away suddenly at home in Brielle during the early hours of Monday, July 15, 2019. While he was only on this earth a short 31 years, he touched the lives of so many. There are no words to describe how immensely his kind heart and generous spirit will be missed.
Raised in Manasquan, Ryan was proud to wear the blue and gray on his back for the Warriors and cherished the bond he shared with his team. He will be missed standing on the fence with his family and friends at Vic Kubu Warrior field. Ryan was happiest when he was out in his yard tending to his immaculate garden, driving his tractor, fishing the Sea Girt Reef, and playing over-under with his daughter at Riddle Way. He was an electrician with Sodon's Electric and proud member of IBEW Local 400. There was no project around the house that his wife could dream up that he couldn't make happen.
Ryan leaves behind the love of his life, Kerri Manson (McCann), of Brielle; his adoring daughter Adelynn Anne, his "dog-ter", Keara, and a little one due to arrive in February. His girls, and possibly boy, will constantly be reminded of what a wonderful person their father was and how very proud he was of all of them.
He is also survived by his loving parents, Rock and Peggy Manson, of Manasquan; his brother, Scott Manson and his wife Katelyn, along with his niece and god daughter Maeve, and his grandmother Margaret "Jo" Manson; his favorite father-in-law Hugh "Thumper" McCann, mother-in-law Carol, siblings-in-law Molly, Matt and Finnegan, his grandmother-in-law Rita Cugini, and a huge extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th at the Manasquan Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Ave, Manasquan. Following the service, friends are invited to visit with the family at the Manasquan Hook and Ladder #1 Firehouse, 33 Abe Vorhees Drive, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ryan's name to the Vic Kubu Long Blue Line Scholarship Fund at The Long Blue Line, PO Box 616, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019