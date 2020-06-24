Ryan Peter Tompkins
Toms River - Ryan Peter Tompkins, 27 years old, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. For visitation and service information please visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com Silverton Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.