Ryan Pryor

Seaside Heights - On Sept. 28, 2020, Ryan Thomas Pryor passed to be with his Lord in Heaven, where he will have peace. Ryan grew up in Oceanport, attended Oceanport Schools and Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch. Ryan had a beautiful heart and a kind and giving spirit. He loved music and was a self-taught musician who enjoyed writing music. Ryan loved animals and he loved his family. He was predeceased by father, Brendan Pryor. Ryan is survived by his mother, Nancy Bell and her husband, Fred Bell of Toms River; his brother, Dillon Pryor of Brick and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, Oct. 4 from 2-4pm at Carmona- Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 main St., Toms River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com .




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
