S. Allan Stacy, 61, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1958 in Somerville, raised in Hillsborough and lived in Wall Township before moving to Belmar. While attending Hillsborough High School, Allan set records on the track team and excelled in football. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and graduated summa cum laude from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1980 and a Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law in Camden in 1984. Allan was retired as an assistant prosecutor from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Allan was a parishioner of St. Catharine's Church. He loved swimming at the beach and enjoyed watching boxing and college football.

Allan idolized his children, who were the greatest joys of his life. He is survived by his son Tyler, Murrell's Inlet, SC; daughters, Lana, Brooklyn, NY and Kayla, Wall, NJ; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Phil Nastasee, Bethlehem, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. All services were private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
