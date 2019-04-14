Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Brielle - S. Edward Feaster, 76 of Brielle passed away at Ocean Medical Center, Brick on April 9, 2019. Edward was born October 4, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Katherine Feaster. He had lived in the Toms River area for many years. Edward was a third generation member of the Island Heights Methodist Church. Edward attended Toms River High School, Temple University and the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent most of his life in the financial services industry, having worked for AXA/Equitable in many capacities for 26 years. After retiring from AXA/Equitable, he restarted his financial services practice. He was an avid Penn State fan having held season tickets for 30+ years. Edward was a licensed sea captain, a lifelong sailor and a longtime member of Manasquan River Golf Club.

Edward is survived by two children and three grandchildren. He leaves behind the love of his life, Kim D. Rydholm of Brielle.

Arrangements are the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals Manasquan, NJ. All services are private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
