Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department
745 Beachwood Blvd.,
Beachwood, NJ
View Map
Sal (Sallyboy) Scortino Obituary
Sal (Sallyboy) Scortino

Beachwood - Sal (Sallyboy) Scortino, 62, of Beachwood, NJ, formerly of Hoboken, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Sal was a very loving and devoted father and grandfather, affectionately known as "Pops".

Sal was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Geraldine (Salerno) Scortino. He is survived by his children and their partners, Jake and Christine (Razey) and Tessa and Noah (Kelso), granddaughter Layla Rose Scortino, the mother of his children Teresa Scortino, and his brothers Gerard and wife Cathie, and Steven and wife Patti. Sal is also survived by his aunts Helen Stabile and Catherine Salerno, his nephews Jarrett and wife Samantha and Ian Scortino; and by numerous cousins and his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews from the Greene, Competello and Latto families.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 2 to 6 p.m. at Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department, 745 Beachwood Blvd., Beachwood, NJ 08722. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The to honor his son Jake.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019
