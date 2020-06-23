Saleem Muhammad



Charlotte, NC - Saleem Muhammad, 56, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. He was known to his family as Mark Anthony Ferrell.



Mark was born on Fort Monmouth, N.J. to Howard Ellis Ferrell, Sr. and Georgian Ferrell. He graduated from Neptune High School and served in both the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Air Force Community College as an Administration Specialist at Keesler AFB, MS and then stationed at McGuire AFB, NJ. Later in life Mark dedicated his spiritual life to the Islam religion and adopted the name of Saleem Muhammad.



Mark is survived by his sons: Mark Anthony Ferrell, Jr., (Tiye Goodman), Calvin Ferrell, (Samantha Henry), daughter, Sharayl Pitts (Adrian Woodward) and grandchildren: Amia Ferrell, Calvin Ferrell, Jr., Trey Anthony Ferrell, and Dallas, Adrian and Amiir Woodward. He is further survived by his mother Georgian and six siblings: Howard Ellis Ferrell, Jr., Angelica Brown, Robert Ferrell, Sr. (Monique), Linda Ferrell, Maria Ferrell and Monica Campbell (Christopher). His Father Howard, Sr. passed away on June 13, 2020.



Funeral services entrusted to First Family Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.









