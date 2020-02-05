|
|
Salle E. Molinski
Ortley Beach -
Salle E. Molinski, 87, of Ortley Beach, NJ died on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Brandywine at Wall. Born in Bronx, NY. Salle was a school bus driver for Verona Schools.
Salle was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas Molinski and her loving daughter Deborah McBride. Surviving are her daughter Jodi Printz and her husband Barney of Bay Head, NJ, son-in-law Kenneth McBride of Wall, a brother Arthur Carter and his wife Gene of Cape May, NJ, 4 grandchildren, Michael McBride and his wife Erin, Justin, Travis and Tyler Printz and a great grandson Gavin McBride.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020