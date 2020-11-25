Sallie Cooney Girard
Spring Lake Heights - Sallie Cooney Girard, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and other serious ailments.
Sallie was a devout communicant of St. Catharine's / St. Margaret's RC Church in Spring Lake.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts of degree in education in 1953 from Mount St. Mary's College in Hooksett, NH and was an elementary school teacher for many years.
Born in Newark, Sallie resided in Spring Lake Heights for more than 27 years. Prior to that, she was a resident of Glen Ridge, Bradley Beach, Sea Girt, Trenton and Spring Lake.
Sallie was predeceased by her husband, James R. Girard, Jr.; and one of her grandchildren, James Girard, IV. She is survived by her son, James Girard, III and his wife, Laura of Manasquan; two grandchildren, Ellen Girard of Newport, RI; John Girard of Belmar; and her sister, Catherine Cooney O'Brien of Middletown.
Among the activities Sallie enjoyed were watching the New York Yankees and classic motion pictures as well as many bridge card games, especially duplicate bridge, with her loyal girlfriends at the Fairway Mews Community.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services. To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com