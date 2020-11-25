1/
Sallie Cooney Girard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sallie Cooney Girard

Spring Lake Heights - Sallie Cooney Girard, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and other serious ailments.

Sallie was a devout communicant of St. Catharine's / St. Margaret's RC Church in Spring Lake.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts of degree in education in 1953 from Mount St. Mary's College in Hooksett, NH and was an elementary school teacher for many years.

Born in Newark, Sallie resided in Spring Lake Heights for more than 27 years. Prior to that, she was a resident of Glen Ridge, Bradley Beach, Sea Girt, Trenton and Spring Lake.

Sallie was predeceased by her husband, James R. Girard, Jr.; and one of her grandchildren, James Girard, IV. She is survived by her son, James Girard, III and his wife, Laura of Manasquan; two grandchildren, Ellen Girard of Newport, RI; John Girard of Belmar; and her sister, Catherine Cooney O'Brien of Middletown.

Among the activities Sallie enjoyed were watching the New York Yankees and classic motion pictures as well as many bridge card games, especially duplicate bridge, with her loyal girlfriends at the Fairway Mews Community.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services. To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved