Bayonne - SALLIE NESNAY (nee SARAH LORRAINE CLANCY) 90, a long time resident of Bayonne, NJ, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, March 6th, 2020. Sallie was a graduate of Bayonne Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Bayonne Hospital and BS Pollak Hospital in Jersey City. Sallie was predeceased by her husband, Captain William Nesnay, and her brother, Captain Patrick R. Clancy, both with the Bayonne Fire Department. She is survived by her son, William P. Nesnay and his wife Theresa Hoyt, Pine Beach, NJ, and her daughter, Allison Nesnay, Bayonne, NJ, She is also survived by her sister in law, Jeanne Clancy, Bayonne, NJ and her brother in law Robert Nesnay and his wife Mary Nesnay, Spring Lake, NJ. Sallie was also blessed to have many loving nieces and nephews and their children in her life. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Toms River, NJ and Serenity Hospice Care of Ocean County, NJ for their care and support of both Sallie and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fulfill (formerly The Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties), 3300 Route 66, PO Box 947, Neptune, NJ 07754 0947. Private services will be handled by Polhemus Cremation Services of West Creek, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020