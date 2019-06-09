|
|
Sally A. Stockey
Bayville - Sally A. Stockey, 79, of Bayville, passed away on June 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY she lived many years in NY before settling to Bayville. She was a graduate of Cochran School of Nursing in Yonkers, NY and was a caring and dedicated R.N. in maternity at St. John's Riverside Hospital for over 35 years.
Sally loved spending time with her loving family, traveling worldwide and enjoying her beloved "Golden Girls". She was an active member of the St. Barnabas Rosary Society; and enjoyed vacationing in Florida.
Mrs. Stockey is predeceased by her parents Jacob and Sara Niebuhr, her first husband Ronald O'Rourke in 1979 and by her second husband William Stockey in 2013. Surviving are her three children, Ronald O'Rourke (Tara), Sally Weidner (Bill) and Maureen Wangenstein (Michael); her ten beloved grandchildren, Siobhan, Devin, Brendan, Erin, Brian, Michael, Haley, Rayanna, Carrick and Leona; her brother, John Niebuhr (Lynne); and numerous nephews and a niece.
Viewing will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm and again on Tuesday, June 11th from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will begin on Wednesday, June 12th at 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church in Bayville. Burial will be private with the immediate family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019