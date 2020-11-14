1/
Sally Ann Kratsch
Sally Ann Kratsch

Waretown - Sally Ann Kratsch (nee Lentz) died peacefully at home in Waretown, NJ after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on 11/12/20.

Sally was born in Cedar Grove, NJ. She attended Verona High School and graduated from William Patterson College. A career educator, Sally was a primary school teacher in North Caldwell, Caldwell and Cedar Grove.

Sally is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert Kratsch of Waretown, NJ, her son John and his wife Victoria of Forked River, NJ, her daughter Cindy Kratsch of Cedar Grove, NJ, her sister Betty Davies and her husband David of Beverly, MA, grandchildren Andrew, Jason and Alyssa Kratsch, nephew Bryan Davies and niece Paige Caswell.

In lieu of flowers please support hospice care with a donation to the Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way, Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Sincere condolences from your old friends from Westland Road in Cedar Grove.
Don and Marietta Dorflinger
Friend
