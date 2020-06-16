Sally Ann (nee Duffy) Murphy
Wall Twp. -
Sally Murphy (89), of Wall, NJ and formerly of Middletown, passed away on Friday, June 12. Her love of a great party and a good laugh was legendary along with her delicious cheeseball.
Sally was born and raised in Garden City, Long Island, daughter of John and Sallie Duffy. She enjoyed participating and competing in sports from an early age. During her high school years she was on the yearbook staff, acted in numerous plays and talent shows, and a fiery captain of the cheerleading squad.
Sally continued her education at Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ where she made many of her life-long friends and met her future husband. After graduation, she quickly found employment in NYC due to her blistering fast stenography skills which she practiced throughout her life.
In January 1954 Sally married Peter Gerald Murphy and had four children. Sally enjoyed her days being a home room mother, PTA president, entertaining, and competing in golf tournaments and tennis leagues. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, chair for numerous fund raisers for a variety of charities, and active in her church community. Sally was a regular volunteer at the voting booths, wrote articles for the community paper, enjoyed acting in local theatre, and was always ready for a fierce game of bridge. She also found great joy in writing poetry, reading, and visiting her favorite beaches, Avon and LBI.
Sally was predeceased by her devoted husband of sixty-six years, Peter, in March of 2016. She is survived by her loving children; Sharon, Timothy and his wife Peggy, Gail, Jerry and his wife Julie. Sally dearly loved all of her grandchildren; John, Liam, Katie, Gavin, Jake, and Megan. Nana will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to the unusual circumstances of COVID-19, a private mass will be held at St. Denis in Manasquan, NJ. As restrictions lift and travel becomes easier, a celebration of her life will be announced. Donations to be made in Sally's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.