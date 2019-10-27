|
Sally Crochet, age 77 of Oceanport, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she had lived in Oceanport for the past 60 years. Sally was a secretary for the Oceanport Board of Education and St. Jerome School. She was a parishioner at St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch. Her greatest joy was being with her family in all their actives and sporting events.
Sally was predeceased by her husband Arthur "Buddy" in 2018, her son Joseph in 2010 and her sister Mary Lou Narciso. Surviving are her sons, Tom and Richard; 3 daughters-in-law, Gina, Jodie and Darlene; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Nancy Sweet, Michael and Mary Sweet and 9 grandchildren, Joey, Rebekah, Bailey, Nicholas, Tanner, Matthew, Trevor, Kyle and Nicollette.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; time of Mass to be announced. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jerome Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at
www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019