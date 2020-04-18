Services
Sally Gajda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Gajda


1932 - 2020
Sally Gajda

Brick - Sally Gajda, 88 of Brick passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at The Chelsea in Brick.

She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Newark, Clearwater, Fla. and Toms River before moving to Brick four years ago.

Sally worked in the clerical department for Associated Transport in Newark for many years . The City of Newark Police Department Records Division, Newark, NJ and was the Senior Activities Coordinator for the Salvation Army/ Ironbound Boys and Girls Club .

She was predeceased by her husband Henry Gajda in 2018.

Surviving are her son Henry Gajda, Jr. and daughter-in-law Rosemarie (De Almeida) Gajda of Brick, NJ; her daughter Karen Gajda and her husband Nick Kormash of Manalapan, NJ; her sister-in-law Marilyn Marchak and Ann Gajda; six grandchildren Frank D' Andrea, Jr., Mark D'Andrea and his wife Kristin, Tina Marie Crawford and her husband Jason, Lisa D'Andrea, Veronica Davidson and her husband Philip, and Henry Joseph Gajda and four great grandchildren Taylor, Christian, Luke and Zachary.

Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
