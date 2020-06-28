Sally L. Evans



Red Bank - Sally L. Evans, age 92, of Red Bank, NJ peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 27th. Sally was the daughter of Shannon and Agnes Lees, and she was a life-long resident of Monmouth County, living in the Red Bank and Little Silver area for most of her life. Sally attended St. James School and Red Bank High School in the 1930's, and she was very active with the Monmouth County SPCA and the Monmouth County Republican Women. She was the owner of Grossinger & Heller Insurance Company of Red Bank, NJ upon her retirement in 2011.



She is survived by her nephew, Barry Strauss of Georgia. Sally will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. All services are private and under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ.









