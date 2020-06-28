Sally L. Evans
Sally L. Evans

Red Bank - Sally L. Evans, age 92, of Red Bank, NJ peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 27th. Sally was the daughter of Shannon and Agnes Lees, and she was a life-long resident of Monmouth County, living in the Red Bank and Little Silver area for most of her life. Sally attended St. James School and Red Bank High School in the 1930's, and she was very active with the Monmouth County SPCA and the Monmouth County Republican Women. She was the owner of Grossinger & Heller Insurance Company of Red Bank, NJ upon her retirement in 2011.

She is survived by her nephew, Barry Strauss of Georgia. Sally will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. All services are private and under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
