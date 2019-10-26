|
|
Sally Santangelo age 95 of Fort Pierce, FL and Toms River passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 22nd. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Gus in 2004. Surviving are her daughters Kathryn Addonizio and her husband Victor, Christine Truszkowski and her husband Richard, her sister Lena Pecelli, her brother Frank Vassalli and her sister in law Vera Santangelo, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting will be Tuesday from 9-11 am pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:30 AM Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019