Sally Todd
Whiting - Sally Todd, 89, of Whiting, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. died August 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Davenport, Iowa, she resided in Montclair before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1998. Sally was a member of Pinelands Reformed Church, Toms River. She was a member of P.E.O Sisterhood, Des Moines, Iowa and as New Jersey Chapter State President from 1983-1984. Sally was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority 1948. Sally was predeceased by her husband Robert. Sally is survived by 4 sons, Scott, Craig, Bruce and Glenn, her sister Susan Brookstra, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Memorial service 2pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Crestwood Manor, 50 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019