Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Manor
50 Lacey Rd
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Todd Obituary
Sally Todd

Whiting - Sally Todd, 89, of Whiting, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. died August 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Davenport, Iowa, she resided in Montclair before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1998. Sally was a member of Pinelands Reformed Church, Toms River. She was a member of P.E.O Sisterhood, Des Moines, Iowa and as New Jersey Chapter State President from 1983-1984. Sally was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority 1948. Sally was predeceased by her husband Robert. Sally is survived by 4 sons, Scott, Craig, Bruce and Glenn, her sister Susan Brookstra, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Memorial service 2pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Crestwood Manor, 50 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now