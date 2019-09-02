|
|
Sallyann Ruerup
Manchester - Sallyann G Ruerup passed away at home on August 30, 2019.
Sallyann was born at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, NJ to Frank and Virginia Russell on June 24, 1938.
She attended and proudly graduated from Miller Street School in Newark and South Side High School in Newark.
Sallyann met and married Ronald H. Ruerup in Irvington, NJ. They were married at Grace Episcopal Church in Newark, NJ on April 4, 1959. Sallyann and Ron lived in Irvington prior to moving to Manchester in 1960.
Sallyann is predeceased by her parents, Frank & Virginia Russell, husband, Ronald H. Ruerup, grandson, Kenneth John Montanye, sisters Dawn Russell and Joan K. Kretchman., and son-in-law, Robert L. Kernasovic, Jr. Surviving are her loving children: daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Kevin Montanye, son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Alissa Ruerup, daughter, Kelly Kernasovic, her adored grandchildren, Kyle and Stephanie Montanye, Megan Pressey, Krystal Ruerup, Jeffrey Ruerup, Kirsten and Kevin Bowker, Kirk Montanye, great grandsons, Oliver Montanye and Lucas Bowker. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Barrett, sister-in-law Carol Hock, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Sallyann was a hard worker all her life starting at a young age in Newark, NJ at Lofts Candy Store, Lee's Pharmacy in Lakewood, NJ and proudly worked more than twenty-five years with Manchester Township Schools at Ridgeway Elementary School, Manchester Middle School, and Manchester Elementary School. After retirement, Sallyann volunteered her time at Manchester Elementary School.
Sallyann loved to go to the beach looking for seaglass and other treasures, walking to the park, attending school/sporting events for her children and grandchildren, going to flea markets, yard sales, consignment shops, reading, and playing the penny slot machines in Atlantic City; but, most of all, Sallyann just loved being with her family and friends giving out mints and telling everyone that they were her "sunshine" and that she was "proud of them."
Services will be held at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home located at 3010 Ridgeway Road in Manchester, NJ on Thursday September 5, from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sallyann will be joining Ron at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,the family asks that you do a random act of kindness and continue to spread "sunshine" in loving memory of Sallyann Gail Russell Ruerup who brought "sunshine" to all that knew and loved her.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 2, 2019