Salvatore A. Campo
Salvatore A. Campo, Jr.

Forked River - Salvatore A. Campo, Jr., 76, of Forked River passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at his home. Sal was born in Manhattan, NY to Salvatore and Margaret Campo. He spent his childhood in Ozone Park, Queens where he met his wife, Rosemary, during their senior year at John Adams Highschool. Sal, known to many as "Poppie," worked for his family business with his brother John training thoroughbred horses. In 1981, he moved to Forked River, NJ and started his own business known as Sal Campo Racing Stables, Inc. He became a well-known, respected thoroughbred racehorse trainer in the NY-NJ-Philadelphia circuit, with an appearance in the Kentucky Derby in 1984.

Sal was a communicant of St. Pius X RC Church and member of the Father Capodanno Council #6522 Knights of Columbus, Lacey Elks #2518 and Old Guard of Forked River. Sal loved to follow his grandchildren's sports and activities. This by far was his favorite past-time. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.

Mr. Campo was predeceased by his brothers, John and Benedict, sister, Frances Esposito and long-time childhood friend, Jack Costiglio. Sal is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Campo (nee Fleming), daughters Karen Hickey (Bill), Deborah Considine (Bobby), son Christopher (Sarah) and what he affectionately called his "Fabulous 9," his grandchildren, Emilie, Bobby, Madison, Thomas, Zack, Nora, Matthew Anthony, Gracie and Jack along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Contributions in Sal's memory would be appreciated to the PKD Foundation at pkdcure.org or the NJ Sharing Network at njsharingnetwork.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
To my Aunt Roey and cousins KAREN , Debbie and Christopher and all your families. We love you all and are in our thoughts and prayers. Uncle SAL was special to all of us and everyone he touched. I will never forget our childhood memories of your New Years parties and out many trips upstate together. Uncle SAL and my dad are together, I am sure of that, which brings me some peace. ❤❤
John
Family
