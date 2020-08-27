Salvatore J. Cusimano
West Creek - Salvatore J. Cusimano, age 49, of West Creek, NJ, passed away on August 23, 2020. He was the owner operator of Sal's Construction, West Creek, NJ. Sal is survived by his wife Jackie, his son Salvatore, his daughter Victoria, his parents Joseph and Josephine, his brother and sister in law John and Kelly, his sister and brother in law Serena and Jim, his sister and brother in law Nadia and Mark, his sister and brother in law Rosalba and Drew, and his sister and brother in law Everette and Joe, as well as his nephews, niece and many friends and associates. A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3PM to 7PM at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ. Due to Covid 19, the funeral home is operating at restricted capacity and can only accommodate 30 people total at a time. Please note that face masks and social distancing are required at all times for all in attendance. For his full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com