Salvatore J. Giordano
The Fairways of Lake Ridge-Lakewood - Salvatore Joseph Giordano, age 87, of The Fairways of Lake Ridge section of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Penn Presybterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Salvatore was born July 23, 1931 in Staten Island, NY unto his late parents Giacomo and Maria Giordano. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion. Salvatore was a retired V.P. at Merrill Lynch in Manhattan. Salvatore enjoyed painting, playing guitar, playing golf and he was active in his local community clubs including: the Men's Club, Amici Club, and Bocce Club.
Husband of the late Phyllis Giordano and brother of the late, Joseph Giordano, Diane Sparacino, and Stephen Giordano. He is survived by his wife Marie; his children and step-children, Jack Giordano and his wife Judy, Timothy McNulty, Lynn Bertinelli and her husband Douglas, and Christopher McNulty and Joseph Giordano and his wife Andrea; his sister, Ernesta; his sister-in-law, Mary; his grandchildren, Danielle, Jacklyn, Erica, Kristen, Drew, Joseph, Douglas and Robert and three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the D'Elia Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday in the St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Giordano family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019