|
|
Salvatore M. "Sammy" Vinci
Brick - Salvatore M. "Sammy" Vinci, age 92 of Brick, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Brooksville, FL before moving to Brick 10 years ago. Sammy was the owner and operator of Shore Drapery and Upholstery in Sea Bright for many years. He was an avid bowler and golfer; enjoyed fishing and camping and was a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Elks and the . He served our Country honorably in the US Army during WW II.
Surviving are his wife, Josephine "Dee Dee" Vinci; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Regina Vinci; 4 daughters and 3 sons-in-law, Stella Johansen, Nicoletta and Michael Goode, Josephine and Douglas Bonora, Sally Ann and Charles Pebler; 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. He was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Stella Vinci; two great grandchildren, Sean Patrick and Grace Mary and a son in law, John Johansen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019