Salvatore Manganaro
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ
Salvatore "Sal" Manganaro


Manchester - Salvatore Vincent Manganaro, age 95, passed away peacefully in his home in Manchester Township, NJ., on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Sal was born on July 29,1923 in Brooklyn, NY. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," Sal enlisted in the US Army during World War II, serving as one of the first Radar Technicians. After his discharge in 1946, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Scarpa and started a family. He and his wife were married until her death in 2004.

Sal was always willing to use the skills he acquired as a building manager to help a neighbor with a home repair. In his later years, he enjoyed using his woodworking talents to build lovely birdhouses for friends and family. Sal had a flair for gardening and loved tending his flowers and vegetables. He generously shared his bounty with others. His hobbies also included oil painting in his sunroom, cooking, collecting treasures at estate sales, watching the New York Yankees on television, spending time playing cards with his friends in Leisure Village West and most of all spending time with his loving family.

Sal is survived by his beloved and devoted fiancée, Lois Pizulli Granda; his two sons, Salvatore Manganaro III and his wife Diane of Fort Myers, FL, and Joseph Manganaro and his wife, Andria of Wayland, MA; three grandchildren, Dawn and her husband Charles Mazzola, Joseph Manganaro and his wife Ariana, and Nichole and her husband, Peter McGuff. He also had three great-grandchildren, Marissa, Mason and Jaxson. Sal was predeceased by his dearly loved grandson Sal who succumbed to leukemia at an early age.

Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 & 7-9PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. Flowers are welcome, and for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to The or Meals on Wheels of Ocean County, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019
