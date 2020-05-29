Salvatore R. Dezio
Salvatore R. Dezio

Bayville - Salvatore Rocco Dezio, 99, of Bayville, died suddenly and peacefully on May 27, 2020. Born in Manhattan, he was raised and lived many years in Staten Island before moving to Bayville in 1979. Mr. Dezio was a self-employed businessman who owned and operated Dezio's Delicatessen and Towne Furniture Store for many years, all in Staten Island. Mr. Dezio proudly served his country in Germany during World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. He was a decorated soldier and the proud recipient of the Purple Heart and (2) Bronze Stars for Valor in Action. Sal enjoyed crabbing on the Barnegat Bay with family and friends and was an avid golfer. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus in the Staten Island Council.

Surviving are, his beloved wife of 73 years Michelina (Mickey); three devoted children, Joseph Dezio and his wife Patricia, Sally Grimaldi and her husband Richard and Nancy Dezio Stanley and her husband Tom; six cherished grandchildren, Leah Dezio, Rachel Ryan and her husband Keith, Richard Grimaldi, Andrew Grimaldi and his girlfriend Laura, April Mezzadri Reddy and her husband Bryan and Grace Mezzadri and her boyfriend Colin. Also surviving are his loving great granddaughter Cecilia Ryan and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private with the Family under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville, followed by entombment in the family mausoleum at Ocean View Cemetery in Staten Island. For expressions of condolences, please go to our website; <mastapetermemorialhome.com> or donations in Sal's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; <stjude.org>, would be appreciated.






