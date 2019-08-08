|
|
Salvatore S. DeLuca
Lakewood - Salvatore S. DeLuca, Esq. of Lakewood on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 passed from this physical life at the age of 82, He lived portions of his life in Phillipsburg and Union, NJ. Visitation hours will be Saturday, August 10th from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm and Cremation will be Private. for detailed obituary information please see funeral home website: www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019