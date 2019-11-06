|
Salvatore S Longo
Toms River - Salvatore S Longo 87 of Toms River died surrounded by his family on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Leisure Chateau, Lakewood. Born in Pittston, PA he resided in Brooklyn for many years before moving to Middletown for 27 years and then Toms River in 1998. After 20 years he retired from Jaros Baum & Bolles in 1996 as a Draftsman-Engineer. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. He was a parishioner and a choir member of St Luke's Church, Toms River. He enjoyed family vacations at Disney, playing poker and taking walks and was extremely proud of his time in the Air Force. He was a member of the Lake Ridge Choral Group, Men's Shuffleboard League, Bingo, Bocce Ball and Italian American Clubs. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Nancy, sons, Robert J & his wife Karen, John M & his wife Kimberly Morel, daughters, Valerie Longo & her husband Robert Steen and Linda Slomin & her husband Donald, a brother Anthony Longo, sister, Santa Averinos, 5 grandchildren, Casey, Katie, Corey, Tyler and Lucas and 1 great grandson, Kai. Visitation is Friday 5-8 PM and Saturday 9-10AM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 10:30 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with entombment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the 2310 Suite 1D RT#34 Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019