Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary RC Church
1 Phalanx Road
Colts Neck, NJ
Salvatore V. Cavallaro


Salvatore V. Cavallaro

Pompano Beach, FL formerly of Roselle and Colts Neck - Salvatore V. Cavallaro, 89, of Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Roselle and Colts Neck, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8th.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Sal lived in North Jersey then Colts Neck for 35 years before retiring to Pompano Beach, FL. Sal attained his bachelor's degree from NYU. His career with Revlon began in the mailroom and he retired as Senior Vice President of Operations. He was a world traveler, living for a period in Wales, England.

Sal was a parishioner at St. Mary RC Church, Colts Neck. He loved golf and enjoyed playing at the Monmouth County courses. He spent time at the beach swimming in the ocean or doing laps in the pool, playing poker with friends and investing in his stock portfolio.

Sal was predeceased by his wife Matilda in 2014. Surviving are his children Michael & Jennifer Cavallaro, Brick, Robert & Ann Cavallaro, Manasquan and Richard & Susan Cavallaro, Freehold; his sister & brother-in-law Mary Ann & Dennis Ryker, Hamilton Square; his thirteen grandchildren Nicole, Christopher, Alyssa, Cassandra, Joseph, Samantha, Michelle, Amanda, Colin, Meghan, Julia, Matthew & Emily; his four great grandchildren Breanna, Daria, Aiden & Henry; and his niece Stacey Ryker.

Visitation Monday June 10th and Tuesday June 11th 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday June 12th 9:00 am at St. Mary RC Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Sal's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019
