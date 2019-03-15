|
|
Sam Cardinale
West Orange - Sam Cardinale, 93, of West Orange, died on March 13, 2019.
Funeral Services will begin on Monday 9:30 am from Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, NJ 07009.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Verona, NJ with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 pm in the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in Nutley, he lived in Belleville, Newark, then Irvington and has been a resident of West Orange for the past 57 years. During World War II, he served honorably in the US Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was a carpenter by trade and taught for the Essex County Technological Career Center in Newark. A longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church, he served as Head Usher for 15 years. He was a member of the Old Guard Caldwell Post.
Pre-deceased by his siblings, Charles Cardinale, Carmen Cardinale, Grace Chumacus and Ann DiTomasso.
Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Rose (Giaimo) Cardinale; devoted son, Mark Cardinale; loving nieces, Lorraine Mohr and Angela DiTomasso.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's memory to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 32 Lakeside Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019