Sam DePiano
Manchester - Sam DePiano 97 of Manchester died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at home. Born in North Bergen he resided in Union City and Parsippany before moving to Manchester in 1996. He served in the Army as a Sergeant during World War II from 1942-46. He worked as a Terminal Manager for APA Trucking in North Bergen for over 30 years before retiring in 1983. He was a sports enthusiast and played baseball, football and basketball and some until his late 70's. He coached Basketball for St Augustine's in Union City. He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth in 2012. Surviving are his children, Sam DePiano & his wife Theresa, and Darlene Smith, 2 grandchildren, Sam DePiano and Hillary DePiano (Steve Pinciotti) and 2 great grandchildren, Amalthia and Cicely. Visitation is Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 10:30 AM at St Mary's Church, Lakewood with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Disabled American Veteran's 1810 Lanes Mill Rd Brick, NJ 08723. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019