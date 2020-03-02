|
Sam Settimi
West Deal - Sam Settimi age 97, of West Deal, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He was born in Beckley W. Va. He lived in Ocean Twp for many years.
Sam was a Parishioner of Holy Spirit Church, (Mother of Mercy Parish) Asbury Park, a member and Past Commander of CW Veterans. He was a member of The Italian American Association in Ocean Twp and was a decorated Army Veteran of WWII. Owner and operator of Premiere Beer in Asbury Park 1952-1962.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Marge Valosich Settimi and daughter Patricia Ilaria and her husband Vince.
Buckley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers a donation to would be appreciated.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020