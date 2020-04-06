|
Samuel C. Rozza
Wall Township - Samuel C. Rozza, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was 79 years old.
Born and raised in Asbury Park, following his marriage to JoAnn, the couple moved to Bradley Beach and in 1993, they settled in Wall Township.
Sam was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. He obtained a degree in Criminal Justice from Monmouth University and worked for the Asbury Park Police Department as a Police Officer prior to his promotion to Sergeant. Later, Sam went back to Monmouth University and obtained a B.A. in accounting. He worked for Freehold Lumber as an accountant for many years prior to his retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents, Carney Sr. and Elena Rozza; and his brother, Carney Rozza, Jr. Surviving are his loving wife, JoAnn Rozza of Wall Township; his son, Paul Roman, Jr. of Wall Township; and his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Hally Roman of Ocean Township. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Tyler Roman, Luke Roman and Quinn Roman.
He was a kind, thoughtful and loving man who will be painfully missed.
Due to the virus pandemic, funeral services and burial will be held privately. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020