Samuel J. Juliano
Neptune - Samuel Joseph Juliano, 80, passed away on April 12, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born in Long Branch to his parents, Vincent and Mary Juliano. He grew up in Colts Neck helping on his family farm. He graduated from Red Bank High School in 1957. Sam met the love of his life, Laura, at the Seven Stars Dance Club in the early 60's when she asked him to join her in a lady's choice dance. They married in 1966 and made their home in Shark River Hills. Together they raised their twin sons, Christopher and Samuel. Their sons were truly the light of his life, greeting them with a smile right up to the end of his days.
Sam worked hard his whole life to provide for his family. As a young man he worked on the family farm and he continued to help there well into his 70's. He also worked for a trucking service that transported US Mail. Sam drove a school bus for Monmouth Regional School District for over thirty years. He was beloved by his fellow co-workers and students alike.
Everywhere that Sam went he greeted people with a smile that was as genuine as you could find. To know Sam was to love him. He enjoyed road trips with his family up and down the east coast especially Lancaster, Ocean City, Lake George and Florida. His roots on the farm were a big part of his life and he enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables.
Sam was predeceased by his brother, Robert Juliano. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Laura Juliano. He is also survived by his sons and their wives Christopher and Michelle Juliano of Neptune and Samuel and Christine Juliano of Leonardo. Sam was blessed with 6 grandchildren - Ryan, Joseph, Samuel, Megan, Charlie and William Juliano. Sam's brothers and sisters-in-law Carmen and JoAnne Juliano, Richard and Wendy Juliano, and Carmella Juliano. He will also be remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews.
Sam's family will be forever grateful for the loving care he received by the staff for the past year and a half at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehab at Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at: https://donate3.cancer.org/
Visitation will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The family plans to have a celebration of Sam's great life at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020