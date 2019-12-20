|
|
Samuel Mills Sr.
Long Branch - Samuel Mills Sr., 87 of Long Branch departed this life peacefully on December 5, 2019. Sam was born in Greer, SC where he graduated high school. Sam served in the US Army and Air Force earning honorable discharges from both. He held many jobs in the area. Sam was the proud father of Sam Mills Jr., former NFL player. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be Monday December 23rd from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019