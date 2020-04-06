|
Samuel Paul Shramko
Holmdel - Samuel Paul Shramko, age 85, of Holmdel and more recently of the community of Seabrook in Tinton Falls, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side on April 2, 2020. He enjoyed a healthy, fulfilling life until he recently succumbed to complications of cancer. Sam was born in a farm house in Stoystown, Pennsylvania and moved to Florida as a 9th grader with his now deceased parents, Anna and Alex Shramko. He graduated from Seacrest High School where he played trumpet in the band and where he met his wife to be Anne Marie Jacobson whom he married during his tour of duty in the US Army. He attained his knowledge of electronics, radar and missile systems at Redstone Arsenal. This and future fortuitous choices, on the job training and financial benefits from the GI Bill of Rights allowed Sam to get a Bachelors Degree with a Physics Major and Math Minor from the University of Alabama and gain employment at the prestigious Bell Telephone Laboratories. He earned a Masters of Electrical Engineering from New York University and became a member of Technical Staff at Bell Labs.
Prior to Bell Labs, Sam worked at Chrysler Corporation's Missile Operations Division in Michigan and at the Army Ballistic Missile Agency in Huntsville, Alabama. There he tested and helped design exotic components for the Redstone Missile, Jupiter Missile and Project Mercury systems which were the forerunners of our successful space program. He was particularly proud of his accomplishments during his 35 year career at Bell Labs in their Transmission Systems Engineering organization initially at Murray Hill, mostly at Holmdel and finally at Middletown, New Jersey. He was a good listener and inspired people to do their best. He felt this teamwork, inspiration and passion for excellence enabled him to be at the technical forefront, working with corporate and federal partners to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks. For example, finding a way to reliably transport signals from numerous special purpose space satellites received by an 85 foot dish antenna located in an isolated mountain valley in North Carolina to a Goddard Space Flight Center computer processing center in Maryland about 600 miles away over terrestrial links not designed for this purpose. Each success led to additional challenging assignments requiring very talented people, which led to his satisfying career. Some of his assignments on efficient ways to transport voice, video and broad bandwidth data signals set the stage for an economical fiber optic network that helped the World Wide Web evolve.
Sam enjoyed tennis, photography, hunting, birding, hiking or any other excuse to be outdoors. He is proud of his family's 10-day backpacking trip into Wyoming's Bridger Wilderness Area in 1975 where freshly caught trout and mushrooms added to their diet. He was successful at whatever he set out to do. After retirement he spearheaded efforts in the Holmdel area to preserve land and historic buildings and to create open spaces and farmland for future generations to enjoy in perpetuity. Sam perceived himself as a farm boy with the good fortune to have a wonderful family and to attain the skills needed to have a very successful scientific career. His inspiration was an asset in bringing people together for family and class reunions, tennis or anything else that needed to be done. He often used unorthodox techniques to solve problems and said you should know the rules so they don't get in the way of your objectives. He was viewed as a role model by many.
Sam's favorite quote attributed to Margaret Mead is "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has." Sam was a farm boy, family man, outdoorsman and scientist with an in-depth sensitivity.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Alex Shramko, by his brother George Shramko. Surviving are his loving, supportive and encouraging wife of 64 years, Anne Marie Shramko and her sisters Josephine Hoge and Mary Currie, his daughter Carol Y. Frame and husband Wade, his son M. Paul Shramko, his son W. Keith Shramko and wife Greta Huttanus; his brother Michael H Shramko and wife Vareda Shramko; his grand children, Warren Frame and wife Jenna, Alissa Frame and husband Matt Kluge, Maura Shramko and husband Silvio Kavistan, Elizabeth Shramko and Liam Shramko and wife Kathy and four great grandchildren, Audrey, Mira, Hannah, and Ava. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and great grand nephews and great grand nieces.
Sam was a member of Friends of Holmdel Open Space, Citizens for Informed Land Use and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County, Lincroft, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to UUCMC at 1475 W. Front St., Lincroft, NJ 07738 or to the Nature Conservancy, 4245 Fairfax Dr. Ste 100, Arlington, Va. 22203-9868. A celebration of Sam's life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020