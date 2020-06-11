Samuel Polverino
Freehold Township - Samuel Polverino, 90, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of Freehold Township, Sam was born in a radish patch on his family's cabbage farm. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the war, he worked as a maintenance supervisor at George Chevrolet for twenty-three years before retiring. Sam was a charter member of the East Freehold Fire Company since its inception in 1967. He was also a member of the Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Marine Corps League since 1951, and the American Legion Post 54 in Freehold for over sixty years. Although he did not have any kids of his own, Sam was a parent to many of the neighborhood children. Everyone who met Sam quickly became his friend who will all dearly miss him.
Sam is predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Anna Polverino. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann "Cookie" Polverino; nieces, Phyllis DeLucia of Freehold and Grace Abramov of Adelphia; several great nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Rex.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends are invited to participate via Webcast through the Funeral Home's website at that time. Entombment will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations can be made to East Freehold Fire Department, 191 Dutch Lane Road, Freehold, NJ 07728, Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or Freehold First Aid Squad, 18 Spring Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.