Samuel Rodola
Samuel Rodola

Middletown - Samuel Rodola, 77, of Middletown, died on October 9, 2020 at CareOne King James. He was born in Pittston, PA to the late August and Rose (nee Calabro) Rodola. Samuel started out his working life as a butcher before starting his career at they Newark Water Dept. where he worked and retired as an Inspector. After his retirement he worked as a livery driver. Sam loved cars and collectibles. He had a collection of Hess Trucks and the collectible cars from the 50s and 60s. He enjoyed auto racing, even attending the Indy 500, as well as the NY Giants and Yankees. Most of all, Sam was a kind hearted man who would jump at the chance to help someone in need.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Geraldine (nee Ewing); his two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawne and Arnel Dionisio and Rosemarie Rodola and John Warchol; his son, Tom Rodola; his six grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa, Dante, Brandon, Maia, and Haylee; his two great-grandchildren, Clona and Kori; and his siblings, Trina, Michael, and Donna.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Samuel's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
